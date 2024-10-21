Tom Brady Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenneyGOAL/Getty
Chris Burton

The Championship set for US takeover?! Tom Brady's Birmingham sensationally backed for League One promotion alongside Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Wrexham

WrexhamBirminghamLeague OneChampionship

A US takeover may be on the cards in the Championship, with Tom Brady’s Birmingham being tipped for promotion alongside Wrexham’s Hollywood co-owners.

  • Hollywood co-owners in North Wales
  • NFL legend an investor at St Andrew's
  • Both third-tier clubs boast big ambition
