‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic ‘can’t always save’ AC Milan as legendary coach tells Rossoneri they are ‘too dependent’ on USMNT star

Quizzed on who will end 2025-26 as Serie A’s leading scorer - with Napoli loanee Rasmus Hojlund, Roma playmaker Matias Soule and Juventus sensation Kenan Yildiz also in the mix - Capello told Gazzetta dello Sport: “Lautaro is a regular at scoring important goals, so it would be easy to answer with the Inter captain. However, I’m also very impressed by Hojlund, who is in sensational form and can reassure Antonio Conte about Lukaku’s return.

“A little further back, I see the strikers of Milan, Juventus and Roma. The Rossoneri are too dependent on Pulisic, especially without [Rafael] Leao, but the American can’t always save his team-mates from trouble.

“Yildiz is a great talent, he’s finding exceptional consistency in both goals and assists, but we mustn’t forget that he’s still very young. Finally, Soule has 11-12 goals under his belt, but he hasn’t yet been decisive in big matches.”

Ex-Milan player and manager Capello has previously said of Pulisic’s value to the Rossoneri cause and how they can get the best out of him: “Pulisic can truly play anywhere; he even looks perfect in his current role in a 3-5-2 formation. He moves well, he has quality and speed and makes vertical runs. I feel that starting in a central position suits him better. He becomes more dangerous when he’s free to move.”

