USMNT's Christian Pulisic scores 10th goal of the season as AC Milan defeat Hellas Verona to claim Serie A lead
- AFP
American star capitalizes on set-piece
Pulisic was perfectly positioned to volley home from close range during first-half stoppage time, converting a well-worked corner routine. The sequence began with veteran midfielder Luka Modric's delivery, which found Adrien Rabiot for a headed flick-on before Pulisic applied the decisive finish. The goal showcased the 27-year-old's continued development of his attacking instincts since arriving in Italy from Chelsea in 2023.
Double digit scoring
Pulisic is now on his 10 goal of the season on just 15 appearances overall.
Nkunku scores brace
After the interval, Christopher Nkunku put the result beyond doubt with two goals in quick succession. The French forward converted confidently from the penalty spot for his first Serie A goal before adding his second just four minutes later. Nkunku's second came after pouncing on a rebound when the Verona goalkeeper could only parry Modric's powerful shot onto the post, demonstrating Milan's ruthless attacking efficiency under manager Massimiliano Allegri.
Title race intensifies at halfway stage
With this victory, AC Milan have positioned themselves as serious contenders for the Scudetto heading into 2026. Allegri's squad will face a demanding January schedule, starting with a match against Cagliari on Jan. 2, followed by a home game against Genoa on Jan. 8. They will then play back-to-back away games against Fiorentina on Jan. 10 and FC Como on Jan. 15.
