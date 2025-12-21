Premier League return for Christian Pulisic? Transfer update on USMNT star after talk of interest from Man Utd in AC Milan contract rebel

Premier League giants at Old Trafford are said to be mulling over a move for Pulisic, who has previously admitted to being a boyhood fan of the Red Devils. He has prior experience of life in the English top-flight from a Champions League-winning stint at Chelsea.

Liverpool were also linked with an approach prior to seeing Mohamed Salah sign a new contract, but the Egyptian superstar is generating speculation at Anfield again after aiming an explosive blast in the direction of the title-holding Reds.

Fabrizio Romano has, however, told the Men In Blazers Media Network that there are “zero” contacts or negotiations between Premier League teams and Pulisic. AC Milan are considered to view him as “the player at the moment” and one that has become “untouchable”.

Pulisic also saw a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr speculated on during the summer of 2025. Supposed interest from the Middle East was ignored.

Milan know that the best way to bring unwanted rumours to a close is to get Pulisic putting pen to paper. Further discussions will be required there, potentially with an improved offer presented to the American and his representatives. Romano added on talks: “I expect Milan to return back to the table very soon and to try and offer him a better deal and to find a solution.”

