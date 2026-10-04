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'It was really fun to play in!' – Bukayo Saka reacts after England crush Croatia in Rijeka
Saka scores double in dominant England victory
Bukayo Saka played a starring role as England recorded an emphatic 7-0 UEFA Nations League Group C win over Croatia in Rijeka. The Arsenal winger tapped home England's fourth goal before the break before capitalizing on a defensive error to score his second in the second half.
The victory moves England onto six points in Group C, sitting second behind leaders Spain.
Saka highlighted the squad's ruthless mindset from the opening whistle.
- Mark Pain
Winger hails high spirit and clinical finishing
Speaking after the final whistle, Saka described the match as immensely enjoyable, noting that England's tempo proved overwhelming for the hosts. He pointed out that combining high pressing with clinical finishing made the ultimate difference.
Saka's movement on the right flank consistently tore open the Croatian defence.
"It was an amazing night," Saka told ITV Sport. "We came out from the start – we played with high energy and spirit. It was special and it was really fun to play in. We played with energy and we were really clinical today, so that made a difference."
Star attacker demands strong finish to international window
Saka emphasized that the performance reflected all the core values Thomas Tuchel has introduced to the national team setup. He urged his team-mates to maintain the same standards in their upcoming match.
The winger stressed that England must not drop their intensity.
"I think we showed the hunger, the passion and the quality that we have," Saka added. "It was a mixture of everything that we're looking for as an England team in this performance tonight. We want to finish strongly on Tuesday night."
- HANZA MEDIA
Three Lions build momentum under Tuchel's guidance
Saka and England now turn their attention to Tuesday's fixture as they aim to secure another three points in Group C. The win reinforces England's attacking firepower following earlier victories in the campaign.
Croatia remain bottom of the group standings on three points.
England target another commanding display in their next outing.
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