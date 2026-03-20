Bruno Fernandes makes Amad 'small players' ref claim as he fumes at VAR for ignoring Man Utd penalty appeal just SECONDS before Bournemouth goal

Manager Carrick was equally confused by the referee's decision to award the hosts a penalty after denying Amad's shout for a spot-kick.

He said: "(I'm) disappointed - we created enough chances and had enough opportunities in the game. A big opportunity to go 2-0 up and we get one penalty and not the other. It's exactly the same thing really - a two-handed grab. He's [referee] got one wrong so, I don't know which one but he doesn't give us the second one. I think they're both penalties and it's a massive moment in the game and it ended up chaos after that. Massive moment and I don't understand how you can give one and not the other - it's crazy.

"It's as obvious as you can get - you've already given one so to not give the other one. It's clear, if that's what he believes is a penalty to start with then the second one has to be. I don't understand how you can't give that. And then the goal and after that it was chaos. I was really pleased when we went to 10 men we saw the game out and took a point that's a real positive. In the end the way it went you can lose those games so to take a point int he end we'll take that but disappointed not to take all three."

Asked if it was harsh to send Maguire off, he added: "Maybe - it ended up chaos at that time so decisions go in different ways and he's made that decision. Ours should've been a penalty before, we would've had two penalties and then that wouldn't have happened."