Brazil player ratings vs Australia: Raphinha and Vinicius Junior shine in goal-laden friendly victory

Brazil secured a high-scoring victory over Australia in a match that fluctuated between technical brilliance and defensive instability. The Selecao started with intent, finding an early breakthrough via Vanderson, but were stunned as the Socceroos struck twice in quick succession through Alessandro Circati and Connor Metcalfe to take a temporary lead. A Raphinha penalty deep into first-half stoppage time ensured the sides went into the interval level at 2-2, reflecting a half defined by clinical finishing rather than defensive control.
In the second period, the tactical adjustments and superior bench depth of the South Americans proved decisive. Bruno Guimaraes restored the lead with twenty minutes remaining, capitalising on Brazil's sustained pressure. The victory was cemented late on when Vinicius Junior converted a second penalty for the visitors. While the four-goal haul will please the coaching staff, the lapses that allowed Australia to briefly lead will remain a point of analytical focus as Brazil continues its preparation for competitive fixtures.
GOAL rates Brazil players from Suncorp Stadium...