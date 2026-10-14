'A threat always!' – Bradley Barcola reacts to sensational hat-trick performance against LASK

Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola announced himself on the European stage for the Reds with a lethal hat-trick during a wild 6-3 victory against LASK at Raiffeisen Arena. The summer signing opened his goalscoring account for the club with a brilliant individual display in Austria.

Barcola struck twice in the first half before completing his treble after the break to keep Liverpool perfect in the Champions League league phase.

His dominant performance earned him the Player of the Match award from UEFA's Technical Observer Group for his clinical finishing and line-breaking runs.