Bitter tears for Alphonso Davies: Injury shock mars FC Bayern's gala performance against Atalanta Bergamo

In the 70th minute, Davies suddenly dropped to his knees at the halfway line and pulled his shirt over his face. While his teammates tried to comfort him, tears were already flowing. At least he was still able to leave the pitch on his own. A diagnosis is still pending, but sporting director Max Eberl suggests that it is "something muscular". Eberl also expressed his complete understanding for the Canadian's emotional reaction.

"For any athlete coming back from such a long injury – you fight your way back and then get thrown back again – it's extremely frustrating. The team is great in the way they support him. And we will support him again. We will carry him because we will need him until the end of the season," said Eberl. Joshua Kimmich, meanwhile, hoped that the injury was "not too bad": "That cost us a lot last season. That must not happen this season."