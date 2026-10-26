The best sports nutrition you need this winter

Food supplements should not replace a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

When temperatures drop and daylight disappears, the real work begins. Maintaining peak performance through the winter isn't just about showing up in freezing weather - it’s about giving your body the fuel and recovery support it needs to stay ahead of the game.

The right sports nutrition can keep your muscle recovery on track, your energy high, and your immune system protected against cold-weather downtime. GOAL has rounded up the standout iHerb products designed to keep you performing at your best all season long.

