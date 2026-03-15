There is a goalkeeper crisis at Bayern Munich. With three days to gountil the Champions League return leg against Atalanta, the Bavarian side is facing a genuine emergency in goal due to injuries.
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Bayern Munich, injuries keep coming: will they face Atalanta in the Champions League return leg with their fifth-choice goalkeeper?
NEUER OUT, BUT THAT'S NOT ALL
First-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is unavailable due to a muscle injury sustained in last Friday’s match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, meaning that young Jonas Urbig started Tuesday’s Champions League match against Atalanta; however, he suffered a head injury in the closing stages of the game which is keeping him sidelined. In the league match against Bayer Leverkusen, third-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich therefore started the game, and admitted after the final whistle: “I felt something in my thigh. That’s why I didn’t take the last goal kick. We’ll see. I think Jonas (Urbig, ed.) is on the right track: perhaps he’ll be able to play again on Wednesday against Atalanta. We’ll just have to wait and see over the next few days.”
Will Atalanta field their fourth or fifth goalkeeper?
So, if neither Ulreich nor Urbig are fit for Wednesday’s match, manager Kompany would be forced to entrust the goalkeeping duties to either Jannis Bärtl or Leonard Prescott, Bayern Munich’s fourth and fifth-choice goalkeepers respectively.