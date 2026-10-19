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FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Barcelona hit with fresh travel chaos as flight to Paris delayed ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Barcelona
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona have suffered a secondary travel setback ahead of their Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. Thick fog has delayed the team's flight to the French capital, forcing the club to alter their pre-match schedule.

  • Preparation thrown into disarray

    Barcelona have encountered fresh travel disruption ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against PSG on Tuesday. Thick fog in Spain prevented the team’s plane from taking off on time for the French capital, as per SPORT.

    The squad was originally scheduled to arrive in Paris around midday on Monday. However, the unexpected delay has forced the club to alter their final pre-match preparations and timetable. This latest issue comes at a critical moment for the Spanish club. They now face a race against time to settle into Paris before their huge European fixture.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-PRESSERAFP

    Grounded by heavy fog

    According to the same report, heavy morning fog made conditions unsafe for takeoff at the airport. The team remained stranded while waiting for weather conditions to improve sufficiently.

    The unexpected waiting time directly disrupted the carefully planned schedule laid out by the coaching staff. Blaugrana had structured their itinerary to allow maximum rest and focus before Tuesday night's kick-off.

    Travel complications are the last thing any manager wants ahead of a high-stakes European tie. The squad must now adapt quickly once they finally touch down on French soil.

  • A second travel nightmare

    Remarkably, this is the second time in a matter of days that Barca have suffered travel issues. The club experienced a similar setback immediately after their 5-2 victory over Real Betis in Liga.

    Adverse weather conditions in Andalusia forced the team to spend Saturday night in Seville instead of flying home immediately. The players could not return to Barcelona until Sunday morning.

    Dealing with two consecutive logistical headaches within 48 hours presents an extra physical hurdle. Managing player recovery and fatigue has suddenly become an unexpected priority for the medical team.

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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-SEVILLA-BARCELONAAFP

    Adapting plans in Paris

    Barcelona must now reorganise their pre-match agenda upon arriving in France later than anticipated. Media duties and final training sessions at the stadium may have to be rescheduled to accommodate the delay.

    The primary focus remains squarely on the pitch despite the off-field complications. Blaugrana will hope the disrupted travel schedule does not impact their performance against PSG. Victory in France remains the sole objective as they look to secure a vital Champions League result.

Next matches
PSG

PSG

Champions League

20 Oct 2026

BAR

BAR