'He won't last long' - Lamine Yamal sent stern warning by ex-Spain boss as Barcelona star urged to focus on his football

Clemente said: "As a player he is very good, but his problem is that if in his personal life he does not behave correctly as an athlete, he will not last long. That is clear. They are not going to allow it.

"The opponents already know how they play, they know how to see him and they know that he is one of the players who should not be allowed to play because he has such quality that he can do many things. He will have very special markings and surveillance."

While the former Betis and Atletico Madrid boss said Yamal is capable of "brilliant things", he suggested that the added scrutiny of the opposition means "he is not going to be as attractive as what we have seen so far."

