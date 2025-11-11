Getty
Spanish FA express 'surprise & dismay' as Lamine Yamal withdraws from squad after undergoing 'invasive procedure' on same day Barcelona star was due at November camp
Why Yamal has withdrawn from the Spain squad
He will play no part in those fixtures, with the RFEF saying in a statement on the association’s official website: “The Medical Services of the RFEF wish to express their surprise and discomfort after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10, the day of the start of the official training camp with the national team, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure for the treatment of his pubic discomfort that same morning.
“This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the medical staff of the National Team, with knowledge of the details only through a report received at 22:40 last night, which indicated the medical recommendation of rest for 7-10 days.
“Given this situation, and prioritising at all times the health, safety and well-being of the player, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has made the decision to release the athlete from the current call-up. We are confident that he will recover well and wish him a speedy and full recovery.”
What is pubalgia - the injury issue causing Yamal problems?
Yamal has been diagnosed with pubalgia – a chronic groin injury stemming from a tear in the surrounding soft tissue. Said ailment needs to be managed carefully, preventing the youngster from breaking down on a regular basis.
Understandably, his club employers at Barcelona are eager to ensure that they - having tied the 18-year-old to a lucrative contract - are the top priority when it comes to important fitness calls. They have decided that Yamal requires medical treatment at this stage, not international outings.
Barcelona angered by Spain's treatment of Yamal
Barca had been left furious with the Spanish national team after seeing Yamal returned to them injured during the first break of the 2025-26 campaign. Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick said at the time: “He went with the national team in pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers to play. They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he played 73 minutes and 79, and between matches he couldn't train. That is not taking care of the player. I am very sad about this.”
De la Fuente and the RFEF bit back at Barca over an apparent lack of communication, but Flick refused to soften his stance and went on to say: “I want to protect my player, support him, this is what it is. A lot of things happened. This is, for me, done. I have no bad things about this situation. I know it from the other side. It's not easy for me. It's not easy for [De la Fuente]. I must protect my player; this is the reason I made it a little louder than normally I want to do it. I don't regret this. Now, the important thing is managing this together. The players, the clubs and the Spanish Federation [RFEF]. We have to manage it together.”
Will Yamal play for Spain at the 2026 World Cup?
The RFEF thought that the issue had blown over, with De la Fuente saying after selecting Yamal again: “I believe he’s in perfect condition. His coach said he was ready to play. He's getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that. He will stay with us as long as we consider it appropriate.
“Watching the game the other day, Lamine is fit to play. We have two very important games and we need to field our best players. We have two hugely important matches to qualify for the World Cup, the stakes are massive and we want the best players with us.”
Yamal has played the full 90 minutes in three of Barcelona’s last four games - scoring in three consecutive outings - but will not be adding to his tally of 23 senior caps at this stage.
Spain can secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup in their clash with Georgia on Saturday. Despite the ongoing dispute between Barcelona and the RFEF, one of the most exciting talents on the planet is expected to grace that event in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.
