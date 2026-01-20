American Eagle
'I couldn’t be more excited to begin this journey' - Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal becomes Global Ambassador for American Eagle ahead of 2026 World Cup
What happened?
As a part of the new partnership, Yamal will participate in global campaigns for the company as well as limited-edition product collaborations.
The partnership comes ahead of the upcoming World Cup in the United States. The teenager, who has rapidly become one of the faces of global soccer, is expected to be a key figure for Spain after helping lead his country right on through the Euros to lift a trophy in 2024.
'Soccer attracts an unrivaled global following'
“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this journey with American Eagle,” Yamal said. “Off the field, I like to play a lot with fashion trends, and as a leading lifestyle and denim brand, AE has the product to help me bring my energy and style to life.”
Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of American Eagle and Aerie, added: “Soccer attracts an unrivaled global following, and our multiyear partnership with Lamine Yamal centers AE at the heart of the fandom, highlighting our commitment to him, the sport, and our customers.”
His career so far
Since breaking through at Barcelona during the 2023-24 season, Yamal has rapidly risen to fame as one of the brightest young talents soccer has ever seen. He became the youngest player nominated for a Ballon d'Or at age 17 and, one year later, finished as runner-up for the game's most prestigious individual award. As a player, he helped lead Barcelona to a domestic treble last season and, during Spain's run to winning Euro 2024, became the youngest player to play and score in a European Championship.
This season, the winger has 10 goals in 25 games as he looks to surpass the 18 goals he scored in 55 games last season.
What comes next?
At the moment, Yamal and Barcelona lead La Liga, sitting one point ahead of eternal rivals Real Madrid. The club's next match comes in the Champions League, though, as they face Slavia Praha on Wednesday. Spain's first World Cup match will be in Atlanta as the team faces Cape Verde on June 15.
