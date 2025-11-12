Barcelona deny wrongdoing over Lamine Yamal's withdrawal from Spain squad despite FA's 'surprise'

Barca have hit back at the RFEF after officials accused the club of failing to communicate details about Yamal’s injury procedure, which led to his withdrawal from Spain’s World Cup qualifying squad. Yamal was released from international duty earlier this week after undergoing radiofrequency therapy to manage his ongoing pubalgia. The RFEF claimed they were only informed of the treatment hours after it took place - a claim Barcelona strongly dispute.

Yamal’s procedure was conducted in consultation with Belgian specialist Dr. Ernest Schilders, an internationally recognised expert in the field. Barcelona said the treatment was approved jointly by their medical staff, the player, and Dr. Schilders, and that the RFEF were notified immediately afterward, according to Mundo Deportivo, with the club insisting they have done nothing wrong.

The procedure took place on Monday, November 10, one day after the match against Celta Vigo, and emphasised that the recovery process is “under control” with no serious complications expected. Barcelona reaffirmed that their only concern was ensuring Yamal’s “optimal recovery and progressive return to the pitch,” adding that they have remained in constant communication with Spain’s medical team throughout the process.

The latest disagreement marks another flashpoint in the growing tension between the two institutions, following recent public disputes between Flick and De la Fuente over the teenager’s workload and handling on international duty.