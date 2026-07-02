AFP
Atletico Madrid exploring surprise Mason Greenwood transfer swoop amid Barcelona's pursuit of Julian Alvarez
Barcelona chase Alvarez as Atletico target Greenwood
Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to sign Alvarez as they plan for life after Robert Lewandowski. According to a report from SPORT, Atletico have already begun assessing the market for viable alternatives. Alvarez is currently focused on trying to win a second World Cup with Argentina, adding to a staggering career that includes two Copa America titles, and a Champions League trophy.
The forward has been a key figure for Atletico, scoring 49 goals in 106 appearances since arriving from Manchester City, where he netted 36 times in 103 games. Despite publicly insisting they do not want to sell, Atletico have drawn up a shortlist, with Greenwood emerging as a primary objective.£50 bonus
Get £50 bonus if you invest £200+
18+, UK residents, new customers only. To Claim:
- Sign up [via eToro].
- Add £200+
- Get £50 worth of assets
UK Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.Get£50
- AFP
Simeone plans attacking overhaul with prolific Greenwood
Sport says Simeone views Greenwood as an excellent attacking option. The sudden departure of Antoine Griezmann and Nico Gonzalez has amplified the urgency for Atletico to secure high-quality reinforcements. Greenwood has rebuilt his career since leaving Manchester United. Following a loan spell at Getafe where he scored 10 goals in 36 games, he joined Marseille permanently in July 2024 for £26.6 million.
In France, Greenwood has thrived, finishing as the Ligue 1 top scorer in the 2024-25 season with 21 goals. Last season, he recorded 26 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Overall, he boasts a remarkable record of 48 goals in 81 appearances for Marseille, cementing his status as one of Europe's most dangerous attackers.
Laporta confirms Barcelona offer for Alvarez
The possibility of Alvarez joining Barcelona continues to gather substantial momentum after an impressive last season where he scored 20 goals in 49 matches. Joan Laporta has confirmed an official bid has been submitted, but Atletico rejected it. Addressing the negotiations, the Barcelona president explained: “Atletico know about this offer; We understand that he does not sell because he has no alternatives. When I have them, if this offer is in force, we would be interested.” Securing Greenwood would remove this obstacle. However, Manchester United retain a significant sell-on clause of up to 50 per cent from Greenwood's move to Marseille.
- Getty Images
What next for Alvarez and Greenwood?
Barcelona will wait patiently for Atletico to advance their pursuit of Greenwood before launching a second bid for Alvarez. If Simeone can finalise an agreement for the English forward, it will inevitably trigger a massive domino effect in the transfer market. All eyes are now on Marseille to see if they will sanction a blockbuster return to Spain for Greenwood.