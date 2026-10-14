Aston Villa player ratings vs Fenerbahce: Ross Barkley and Nicolas Jackson shine in six-goal rout

Unai Emery demanded that Villa Park be turned into a fortress, and his players responded with a tactical masterclass, surgically dismantling Fenerbahce in a 6-0 demolition.

The Villans established dominance early through Johan Manzambi’s 12th-minute opener, setting the tone for a half where the hosts transitioned with devastating efficiency. By the time Nicolas Jackson struck twice before the interval, the Turkish side’s high line had been completely exposed by Villa’s verticality and precise spacing.

The second half saw no let-up in intensity as Emery utilised his bench to maintain the physical pressure. Ross Barkley took centre stage, converting a clinical penalty before adding his second just four minutes later to kill any lingering resistance.

A late strike from Tammy Abraham put the gloss on a performance that saw Villa register 13 shots on target while limiting their opponents to virtually nothing of note. This result places Villa third in the Champions League standings with a perfect record: two wins from two matches.

GOAL rates Aston Villa's players from Villa Park...