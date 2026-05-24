Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman breaks ANOTHER record after making first Premier League start on final day of 2025-26 season

The 2025-26 campaign has been one for the ages for Arsenal, and Dowman has ensured it ended with yet another milestone.

By taking to the pitch from the first whistle against Crystal Palace, at 16 years and 144 days, Dowman is the youngest ever player to start a Premier League match. The achievement was made all the more special as the Arsenal team received a guard of honour as the newly-crowned champions walked out at Selhurst Park.

This latest feat sees Dowman eclipse the previous record held by Jose Baxter, who was 16 years and 198 days old when he made his first start for Everton back in 2008.

The Arsenal academy product has enjoyed a meteoric rise under Arteta, proving that age is just a number as he joins the senior side for their trophy celebrations.



