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Arsenal line up January swoop for Club Brugge goal machine Nicolo Tresoldi as Mikel Arteta seeks striker firepower
Arteta identifies need for attacking reinforcements
Arsenal could be set to dip into the transfer market this January as Arteta looks to address a perceived lack of clinical finishing in his front line. Despite a strong start to the Premier League season, the Gunners have largely relied on Kai Havertz in a makeshift centre-forward role, with the German starting all seven of the club's opening league fixtures. While Havertz provides tactical flexibility, the search for a natural goalscorer remains a priority for the North London hierarchy.
The situation has been further complicated by the form of Viktor Gyokeres. The £63.5 million arrival, who joined from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025, has struggled to find his feet in front of goal, failing to register a single strike in eight appearances across all competitions this season. Gyokeres has started both of Arsenal's Champions League ties but his lack of output has forced the club to look at alternative options to ensure their title challenge does not falter during the second half of the season. According to reports from The Sun, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the striker position has led Arsenal to Tresoldi.
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Champions League heroics spark European interest
Tresoldi's stock has risen dramatically following his exploits on the grandest stage of all. The Germany Under-21 international has already notched nine goals in just 12 appearances across all competitions this term, showing a remarkable ability to perform against elite opposition.
The striker notably found the net during Brugge's narrow 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa and followed that up with a career-defining performance at San Siro. Tresoldi dismantled the Inter Milan defence, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to secure a dramatic 4-3 victory for the Belgian side.
Existing relationships could smooth Brugge deal
Arsenal may hold a distinct advantage in negotiations due to their recent dealings with the Belgian club. The two sides established a positive working relationship last summer when they concluded a £35m deal for Christos Tzolis to move to the Emirates.
During that prolific campaign, Tresoldi topped the scoring charts with 19 league goals, while Tzolis finished just two behind him. However, securing his services will not be cheap, as Brugge previously rejected a £30m offer from Roma in August.
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Heavy competition for the German marksman
The Gunners are not the only club monitoring the situation, with both Milan giants reportedly keen on the forward. AC Milan are thought to be particularly interested and could possess a sentimental edge given that Tresoldi is a childhood supporter of the Rossoneri.
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