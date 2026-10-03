Arsenal teenager Max Dowman sees red in England Under-19s clash against the United States

Speaking last week about the development of young talents like Dowman, Carsley explained the cautious approach the national setup takes. Carsley stated: "It's important that players develop at their own pace. Max is an outstanding talent, the timing and the balance of when he comes to the U21s is inevitable. He's going to the U21s because of his talent, but we have to make sure we do that at the right time. We have to be patient and make sure that ultimately we want them to play for the senior team for a prolonged period. So we have to make sure that we get the time right with that. We had a similar issue a few years ago with Ethan Nwaneri. He was early and he made his debut and he's done really well and there's that tendency to push him on quickly."