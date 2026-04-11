AFP
Arsenal not 'psychologically strong' enough to see out Premier League title race as former star says Mikel Arteta will be sacked if Man City claim the crown
High stakes at the Emirates
The pressure on Arteta has reached a tipping point, with former Arsenal midfielders suggesting that failure to deliver silverware this season could result in the Spaniard losing his job. Since taking over in December 2019, Arteta has secured only one FA Cup and two FA Community Shields, and despite transforming the club into genuine title contenders, the expectation has shifted from progress to the absolute necessity of winning trophies. After significant investment in the squad, the pressure is mounting to end the London club's long wait for a Premier League title, which has been absent from their trophy cabinet since 2004.
Limpar believes the board may have no choice but to act if the current campaign ends in disappointment. Speaking to NewBettingSites, the former Arsenal winger stated: "If Arsenal fail to win a trophy this season, it would be devastating for Mikel Arteta. He has bought the players to win at least two competitions this year. We have the best squad we’ve had in ages. To not win anything this year would be a big, big blow for Arsenal but an even bigger blow for Arteta. The way the fans would look at it, and the way the club would look at it, if Arsenal don’t win, Arteta is probably going to be sacked."
- AFP
Questions over mental toughness
A recurring theme in Arsenal’s recent title charges has been their ability to sustain momentum during the high-pressure final months of the season. However, the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth has opened the door for Manchester City's comeback. While the gap remains at nine points, City hold two crucial games in hand ahead of their head-to-head showdown on April 19. Coupled with their recent Carabao Cup final loss and FA Cup quarter-final exit, Limpar has raised serious questions about the 'psychological strength' of the current group, comparing them unfavourably to the legendary captains of the past who dominated the Premier League landscape through sheer force of will.
"What I'm concerned about is how psychologically strong this Arsenal squad is when it comes to the critical moments," Limpar explained. "In terms of talent they are top of the table, top of all of Europe and the world, but when it comes to these moments it is a question of whether you have the mentally strong players to step up. In the past we have seen Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira and other strong personalities as captains. Do they have the mental strength when it matters most? That’s what it is all about."
Critique of cup exits and rotation
Limpar heavily criticised Arteta’s tactical management regarding Arsenal's domestic cup exits, accusing him of 'ranking' competitions and devaluing the club's history.
"Mikel Arteta has to be criticised for the team he chose against Southampton... You can’t just throw away the FA Cup like that," Limpar stated, expressing his disappointment at how the lineup was handled. He concluded that Arteta seemingly placed the FA Cup and League Cup at the bottom of his priorities, adding: "That was throwing away a cup in my opinion, and you shouldn't do that."
- AFP
The final title verdict
Despite his sharp criticisms, Limpar remains optimistic about Arsenal's title chances, predicting that "Arsenal will win the Premier League by a couple of points" as he believes City catching up is unlikely. However, he struck a more cautious note regarding continental success, admitting that winning the Champions League "now looks like a massive ask when we have to face the top teams in Europe," suggesting a domestic triumph is a more realistic milestone for the squad's current development."