Arsenal hold talks with Bruno Guimaraes over shock transfer as Newcastle brace for formal offer

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have significantly stepped up their summer recruitment drive by opening direct lines of communication with the representatives of Newcastle anchor Guimaraes. Arteta is intensely determined to inject world-class steel, tactical composure, and elite ball-retention into his midfield engine room ahead of the club’s upcoming domestic title defence.

UK-based intermediaries representing the highly rated Brazilian are currently surveying the market to assess viable options for a high-profile move. Arsenal have identified Guimaraes, who is currently away on international duty at the World Cup, as one of their primary market targets.



