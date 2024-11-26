Arsenal should be breaking the bank to sign Viktor Gyokeres: Sporting CP goal machine is the missing piece for the Gunners' attack

Mikel Arteta's side travel to Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday and will get a first-hand glimpse of the striker they truly need

Throughout Arsenal's largely successful 2023-24 campaign, it felt like they were gearing up towards another summer headlined by a headline-grabbing signing. They had smashed their transfer record to bring in West Ham captain Declan Rice prior to the start of that season, and the final piece of the jigsaw that needed fitting was a striker.

Alas, the Gunners largely kept their powder dry heading into 2024-25. They added around the fringes with the acquisitions of Euro 2024 stars Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, with Raheem Sterling also pinched on an opportune loan from Chelsea on deadline day. Yet the long-awaited arrival of a true centre-forward is still rumbling on.

Mikel Arteta seemed content on keeping Kai Havertz - a £65 million signing that Arsenal shouted from the rooftops was intended to play in central midfield - as his starting No.9, but if Arsenal are to end their two-decade long wait for a Premier League title, then they need more in attack.

Enter Viktor Gyokeres, Scandinavia's latest abnormal, freakish hitman lighting up Europe with Sporting CP and Sweden. On Tuesday, Arteta and Arsenal will have a front-row seat as they get a good look at the striker they should be going all out to bring in.