Getty Images Sport
Arne Slot lands new job! Former Liverpool boss returns to football four months after Anfield exit as role confirmed
Slot secures UEFA observer position
Slot has landed his first position since being dismissed by Liverpool at the end of last season. The Dutchman was relieved of his duties following a challenging campaign where the Reds narrowly secured Champions League qualification, bringing an end to his tenure on Merseyside.
Rather than jumping straight back into the dugout, the former AZ Alkmaar coach has been appointed to UEFA Technical Observer Group. He joins an elite panel tasked with analysing continental matches and tracking tactical evolutions across Europe's premier club competitions.
Before accepting the UEFA role, Slot was heavily linked with the vacant Netherlands national team position. However, he distanced himself from the international setup, insisting his primary focus remains on returning to club management in the near future.
Addressing the previous links to the Oranje job, Slot spoke to Voetbal International to set the record straight. "That speculation is incorrect. We simply never got to that stage of the talks," he explained.
- Getty Images Sport
UEFA highlights Liverpool success
Confirming his appointment, UEFA detailed the exact responsibilities Slot will undertake alongside his peers. The governing body stated the group will monitor European competitions with "stats and video assistance, enabling them to deliver detailed reports on the latest developments in coaching, which are shared among the footballing community to give a dynamic account of the state of the game."
European football's governing body also praised the Dutchman's track record, adding: "Slot made his name at Feyenoord, reaching the UEFA Conference League final in 2022 and winning an Eredivisie title and Dutch Cup in the following two campaigns.
"He joined Liverpool in 2024 and immediately guided the club to their second Premier League trophy in five years before departing Anfield this summer."
Joining a star-studded panel as Xavi takes Netherlands job
Slot joins a star-studded cast of technical observers featuring several familiar faces from English football. The UEFA panel includes former Liverpool managers Rafa Benitez and Roy Hodgson, alongside ex-Reds goalkeeper David James. Former England boss Gareth Southgate and ex-Everton manager Sean Dyche are also part of the esteemed group.
While Slot analyses European fixtures, the Dutch national team has moved in a different direction. Following the KNVB's search, Barcelona legend Xavi was appointed as the new Netherlands manager, signing a long-term contract that runs until the end of the 2030 World Cup.
Despite missing out on the international role, Slot remains steadfast in his preference for the daily grind of domestic football. "At this stage of my career, I prefer to see myself on the training field with my players every day, something that is simply not possible in the same way with a national team," he admitted. "I have a lot of respect for the national team and for the KNVB and can only be positive about the professional way in which the talks went that week. For now, I believe that club football still has a lot to offer me."
- Getty Images Sport
Waiting for the perfect club return
Slot will now focus on his UEFA duties, attending high-profile European fixtures to provide tactical insights. This role keeps him heavily involved in the elite game while he bides his time for the right managerial opportunity to arise. Having won the Premier League and Eredivisie, the 48-year-old will not be short of suitors.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting