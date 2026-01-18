'I completely understand' - Arne Slot addresses Anfield boos after Liverpool slip to disappointing draw against struggling Burnley

Slot spoke about the boos after the game, telling reporters: "Yeah, in my head it wasn't booing but in my head it was frustration as well. So if we are Liverpool and we play against Burnley, who we have to give credit to for defending, clearing balls off the line, all the things you want to see if you are the Burnley manager, trying everything to prevent us scoring. But if you, as Liverpool, are not disappointed by having a draw at home to Burnley, then something is completely wrong. I completely understand the frustration. I have the same frustrations, and the players definitely have the same frustrations, as the fans."

The Liverpool boss also spoke after seeing his team drop points from a winning possession for the third time this season, adding: "It's not for the first time, it is usually frustrating. They come in different fashions. Sometimes it is that we are scoring a goal in stoppage time and you expect to win the game and then you concede another goal in stoppage time. I think these games we have played quite a lot [nine in 19 from September to November] - where we are the team creating more than the team we face - but then we were losing those games. Then we have started to become a team that was a bit more careful in conceding chances, and that led to the fact that it made it also more difficult to create a lot. As a result of that, we have been in a lot of games where we haven't lost, and I think today was a game where I liked seeing us have even more possession than we would usually have, generating a lot of chances, and usually that comes with, if you take more risk, it comes with the other team counterattacking you, but we controlled that really well."

