Annie Kilner in talks with HUGE reality show days after Kyle Walker completes switch to AC Milan - as former Man City star's wife handed blank cheque to follow in footsteps of Coleen Rooney and launch successful TV career K. Walker AC Milan Showbiz Manchester City Serie A Premier League

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner is reportedly in talks to take part in reality show Celebrity Big Brother and follow in Coleen Rooney's footsteps.