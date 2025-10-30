'I get angry at illogical mistakes' - Referee chief defends decision to suspend two officials after controversial penalty calls in Napoli win against Inter

The fallout was swift and public. Serie A’s referee designator Gianluca Rocchi, visibly angered, confirmed the suspension of Mariani, Bindoni, and VAR official Marini.

"There are mistakes and mistakes. We don't intend to suspend anyone, but I get angry when mistakes are illogical because they go against what we agreed upon. If you overdo it, if you let your self-esteem get the better of you, it's not good. We have to focus on the good of the clubs, on the result, and not on ourselves. In those cases, I get angry and suspend someone," Rocchi said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian referee was further irked by the decision of the two on-field referees but among the two he believes the assistant referee's adamant stance on it being a clear penalty is something Rocchi can't entertain.

"This episode is very peculiar and involves a procedural issue. The referee may not have seen it, of course, but I must say that we wanted to introduce the assistants to a process so that they can become little referees. What I didn't like at all was the assistant's interference, but they have to intervene in very clear matters in their area of responsibility, and that's not the case here. It's not a penalty; we would have expected an on-field review.

"The fact that there was contact has nothing to do with it; the 'we must not intervene' is not something we want to hear. In this case, I assign a lot of responsibility to the assistant, then to the match director, and then also to the VAR: I've put them on a scale. We have to be very interventionist on penalties that are of a high standard, and this one is below the threshold. I repeat, the procedure is not normal: if this penalty was seen by Mariani, we would have accepted it more, that's it."

The blunders cost the officiating trio their Serie A duties. Reports described Rocchi as “furious” over “too serious errors” that influenced the match’s outcome. Bindoni was immediately stood down, facing possible demotion to Serie B, while Marini was moved off top-flight VAR duties.