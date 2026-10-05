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‘It’s not normal!’ - Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta stunned by Lamine Yamal’s meteoric rise
Iniesta stunned by Yamal form
Iniesta knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level for Barcelona. During his illustrious playing career with the club, the former midfielder famously witnessed the extraordinary emergence of Messi.
Now, the Spanish legend is watching another incredible talent rise through the ranks. Iniesta has been closely following the progress of Blaugrana winger Yamal, and he is thoroughly impressed by what he has seen.
The 19-year-old sensation has enjoyed a truly remarkable start to the current campaign. With an astonishing seven goals in just seven Liga matches this season, Yamal has already established himself as a phenomenal force on the pitch.
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An abnormal level of talent
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Iniesta opened up about Yamal's unbelievable precocity. The iconic midfielder admitted that the teenager is currently operating at a standard rarely seen in professional football today.
"Is it normal to see Yamal at this level at 19? No, it's not normal," the former Barcelona star explained during the interview. "Otherwise there would be more players capable of achieving it."
Ambition and effortless ease praised
While Yamal's impressive goalscoring statistics speak for themselves, Iniesta was quick to highlight the intangibles that make the winger so special. The teenager's positive mindset has deeply impressed the former Spanish international.
"What is beautiful and important about it all is his ambition, his ease, and the fact that - when you think about it - what lies ahead for him is magnificent," Iniesta added.
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A magnificent future awaits Yamal
The true excitement surrounding Yamal lies in what he can potentially accomplish in the years to come. Despite already dominating Liga defenders, the 19-year-old still has plenty of time to develop his overall game further. With seven goals already to his name this season, Yamal will be absolutely desperate to maintain his unbelievable form.
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