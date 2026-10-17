Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ENG-ITA-PR-SERIEA-LIVERPOOL-COMO-FRIENDLYAFP
Alvino Hanafi

Andoni Iraola plans squad rotation as Liverpool prepare for Brentford trip amid injury updates

Liverpool
A. Iraola
Brentford vs Liverpool
Brentford
Premier League
K. Andrews

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola confirmed he will rotate his starting XI for Saturday's Premier League trip to Brentford due to a relentless match schedule. The Spanish coach also left the door open for Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, and Dominik Szoboszlai to return from injury.

  • Iraola confirms rotation for relentless fixture pile-up

    Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola will alter his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League clash against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Reds enter the fixture less than 72 hours after securing a dramatic 6-3 midweek victory over LASK in the Champions League.

    With a crucial European tie against Villarreal following on Tuesday, Iraola insists fresh legs are essential to maintain performance levels.

    Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is unavailable as he serves a one-match domestic suspension following his red card in the defeat against Manchester City.

  • imago-sport-1081173514.jpgPropaganda Photo

    Manager demands total squad readiness amid rotation

    Addressing the media ahead of the trip, Iraola stressed that every squad member must remain prepared for action across multiple competitions. "In this period especially, when we are basically playing every three days – almost less than three days – you need more players," Iraola stated.

    "That’s why we changed the team a little bit on Wednesday. We will need to change again at the weekend, we will need to change again when we face Villarreal in another three days."

    "We need everyone, we will need everyone in one moment or the other," he added. "Everyone has to be ready because we will need him probably."

  • Door left open for key injury trio

    Iraola provided a boost on the injury front, revealing that Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, and Dominik Szoboszlai could feature after missing recent fixtures. All three players sustained injuries during the international break and sat out the games against Manchester City and LASK.

    "We have to wait and see," Iraola noted regarding their availability. "I think it’s still very early but the same way I said they are not available for the previous games, I leave the chance open this time, yes."

    Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo are also available for selection after missing midweek European duty due to eligibility rules, though Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, and Giovanni Leoni remain long-term absentees.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • imago-sport-1083470016.jpgNews Images

    Brentford monitor fit-again stars ahead of kickoff

    Opponents Brentford are managing their own fitness concerns, with head coach Keith Andrews assessing Kevin Schade and Jannik Schuster after both picked up knocks in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. "Jannik and Kev have been on the grass this week and we’ll see what tomorrow brings in terms of how much they can do," Andrews said.

    Former Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins, and Mikkel Damsgaard are also closing in on full fitness.

    Following Saturday's contest in West London, Liverpool immediately turn their attention back to European football as they prepare to host Villarreal on Tuesday.

Next matches
BRE

BRE

Premier League

17 Oct 2026

LIV

LIV