Alternate MLS Awards: Most 'Major League Soccer' Moment of the season, from Raquinho to Burrito FC to 'However'

From Raquinho to MLS After Dark, GOAL looks at the quirkiest moments in the league this season

Major League Soccer has grown leaps and bounds since its inception in 1996. There are now 29 teams with a 30th in San Diego FC coming next season. There are now billion dollar valuations for a quartet of clubs. The league is now ranked ninth in the world by Opta in terms of global competitiveness.

Despite all of that - and the fact that MLS sits among the most successful sports entities in the U.S., alongside counterparts in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB - the league still remains quirky.

In fact, in some ways, that's exactly part of its charm.

While the other established leagues have long-standing foundations set in stone, MLS is a league that feels like the ink is still drying on a Bob Ross-esque canvas. There are happy accidents painted every year, with new trees and rivers formed in their place.

In an effort to showcase the fun of North America's top flight, GOAL unveils the Alternate MLS Awards. There are five categories: "Most MLS Moment," "Best Goal," "Moments where Messi realized he was in MLS," "The Peter Vermes Lifetime Achievement Award," and wrapping up with a look at the "Best and Worst Kits" in MLS this season.

Up first, GOAL US writers present their winners for the Most MLS Moment of the season.