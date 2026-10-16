Alphadjo Cisse smashes long-standing Italian record with sensational AC Milan hat-trick

Cisse surpassed Giancarlo Danova, who held the record for over six decades after scoring three goals for Milan against Olympiacos at 20 years and 309 days in September 1959. Cisse also became the first Rossonerri player to net a European hat-trick since Filippo Inzaghi's treble against Deportivo La Coruña in September 2002.

The young Italian opened the scoring with an early header before doubling his tally from close range late in the first half. He completed his historic night shortly after the interval with a sharp right-footed strike.

"I'm really pleased with this hat-trick, and with the win too," Cissé said after his milestone display. "I'm very pleased and I'll definitely carry this form into the next match."