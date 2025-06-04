Ally Sentnor and Avery Patterson impress, Phallon Tullis-Joyce starts twice in goal: Stock up, stock down after Emma Hayes' USWNT cruise past China and Jamaica

The USWNT were never threatened, outscoring two opponents by combined 7-0 as Hayes improved to 18-2-2 as coach

Generally, when a team wins by a combined 7-0 scoreline across two games, virtually everyone involved will be worthy of praise. That's the case for the U.S. women's national team at the moment. This camp, featuring relatively comfortable wins over both China and Jamaica, was an unquestioned success.

Result-wise and performance-wise, USWNT coach Emma Hayes likely couldn't be happier, especially after the team had lost two of its past three matches - to Japan and Brazil - entering this camp. Those were Hayes' first two losses as U.S. coach, after going unbeaten in her first 17 matches in the job.

This camp, though, was about more than results. It was about paving the path for the future. In that sense, we got some answers over the last week. We learned a considerable amount about a young group of players looking to break through. We got insight into the goalkeeper position. We saw some debuts and some perception-changing performances from familiar faces.

Those answers, paradoxically, actually create more questions. Still two years out from a World Cup, nothing is definitive, and every single step forward is met with "what next?" The depth chart continues to be shaken up, and with Hayes continuing to experiment with lineups and combinations, there are clearly still more changes to come.

So who stood out? Whose stock rose against China and Jamaica, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.