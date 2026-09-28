Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker left 'stunned' by Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly’s 'remarkable' England transformation

Lewis-Skelly showcased his midfield abilities during England's Nations League opener at Wembley. Tuchel trusted the Arsenal man to start alongside Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham in the centre of the pitch. Although England suffered a 3-2 defeat against Spain, the young midfielder delivered a standout performance. Lineker noted the immense pressure placed on the youngster in such a high-stakes fixture.

"It has [been remarkable]," Lineker stated. "It’s funny because you’ve got Nico O’Reilly who is really a midfield player turned left-back and you’ve got Lewis-Skelly who is a full-back and seems to have turned into a midfield player.

"Obviously when they grow up nowadays they kind of play everywhere, all these positions, so it’s really good for them. But they’re two exceptional footballers. I think he’s done really well in that midfield role filling the boots of Declan Rice.

"Big responsibility against Spain, especially when you’ve got one of the midfielders, Jude Bellingham, who is primarily in forward positions. I thought both Lewis-Skelly and Elliot Anderson in there were exceptional."