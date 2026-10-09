Al Nassr player ratings vs Al Diriyah: Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman shine in comfortable victory

Al Nassr produced a tactically disciplined and clinical performance to dispatch Al Diriyah 3-0, reinforcing their status as primary title contenders. The home side asserted dominance early through a high-pressing system that left the visitors struggling to progress the ball beyond the middle third.

By the time the half-time whistle blew, the match was effectively decided as Al Nassr exploited transitional moments to establish a two-goal lead through Ronaldo and Costa.

In the second half, Postecoglou’s men managed the tempo with sophisticated ball retention, limiting Al Diriyah to a solitary shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. The introduction of fresh legs late on provided the impetus for a third goal, putting the gloss on a performance defined by 52% possession and a staggering 17 total shots.

GOAL rates Al Nassr's players from Al-Awwal Park...