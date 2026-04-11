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Ahmad Salah

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After the Rabat match, Santos refuses to celebrate prematurely, while Al-Shabani explains the reasons for the defeat

FAR Rabat vs RSB Berkane
FAR Rabat
RSB Berkane
CAF Champions League
RSB Berkane vs FAR Rabat
A. Santos
M. Chaabani
Botola Pro
Morocco
Portugal
Tunisia

"A special match that showcases the level of Moroccan football"

Despite Saturday’s comfortable 2–0 win over Renaissance Berkane in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final, Royal Army coach Alexandre Santos refused to regard the result as decisive. The Portuguese mentor insisted that qualification will only be secured after the return match.

The Royal Army secured a 2-0 first-leg win over Renaissance Berkane on Saturday evening.

Playing at Rabat Stadium, Santos said the contest showcased Moroccan football’s continental strength, and he praised the fans whose fervour added a special edge to the encounter.

He also praised his players’ performance, noting that they had managed to secure a significant advantage against an opponent with considerable experience and potential.

  • Halfway there

    The Al-Asaker manager stressed that his side has cleared the first hurdle, but warned that the true test awaits in Berkane. He acknowledged that the away fixture will be challenging, given the hosts’ ability to overturn the tie, and noted that a two-goal first-leg cushion offers no assurances at this continental level.

    He added that his side will maintain their focus and discipline in preparation, showing the visitors the utmost respect and underlining the crucial role of the fans in driving the team towards victory.

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  • Absences proved costly, as Al-Shabani pinpointed the key factors behind the loss.

    In contrast, Renaissance Berkane’s Tunisian coach, Moïne Chaabani, called the result “harsh” and said it did not reflect his side’s performance, stressing that his players were fully aware of the Royal Army’s ability to pounce on half-chances. 

    He added that his side had worked to penetrate the box and carve out opportunities.

    He pinpointed the absence of “offensive effectiveness at crucial moments” as the main reason for the defeat.

    “For long spells we played well against a disciplined defence,” he noted.

    He also acknowledged that the absence of several key players had an impact, admitting that their replacements struggled to maintain the usual balance.

    The Berkane boss also insisted the tie is far from over, promising a changed approach and improved finishing for the return leg. He underlined that qualification remains within reach and that the contest is still wide open.

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CAF Champions League
RSB Berkane crest
RSB Berkane
RSB
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR