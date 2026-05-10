Reports indicate that Ederson is keen to leave Fenerbahce. According to Sabuncuoglu, the Brazilian goalkeeper has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, notably from Cristiano Ronaldo's club, Al-Nassr.

Fenerbahçe's hierarchy is reportedly open to the idea. The 32-year-old joined from Manchester City last summer for €11m and is under contract until 2028, with a release clause set at €25m.



