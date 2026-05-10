Star goalkeeper Ederson could be on his way out of Fenerbahce after just one season. Turkish transfer expert Yagiz Sabuncuoglu rates the move as highly likely.
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After just one year, the highly touted new signing is reportedly ready to leave the top Turkish club
Reports indicate that Ederson is keen to leave Fenerbahce. According to Sabuncuoglu, the Brazilian goalkeeper has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, notably from Cristiano Ronaldo's club, Al-Nassr.
Fenerbahçe's hierarchy is reportedly open to the idea. The 32-year-old joined from Manchester City last summer for €11m and is under contract until 2028, with a release clause set at €25m.
Ederson is racking up title after title under Pep Guardiola.
Ederson arrived in Europe as a teenager from FC São Paulo after Benfica identified his exceptional talent. After gaining experience with several Portuguese clubs, he joined Manchester City in 2017 for €40 million. Installed as Pep Guardiola's first-choice goalkeeper, he helped the Cityzens secure their most successful period to date, winning six league titles. After the treble-winning campaign of 2023, he was named World Goalkeeper of the Year.
This term he joined Fener and spent the campaign chasing record champions Galatasaray, but the effort fell just short: since Saturday Gala have been confirmed as champions once again, while Fener have secured second spot.
2025/26 season: Ederson's record at Fenerbahce
Games/Minutes
Goals conceded
Clean sheets
Bookings
36/3242
35
13
Seven yellow cards and one yellow-red card were also shown.