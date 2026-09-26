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'Put his career on hold!' - PSG star Achraf Hakimi urged to step away after rape trial confirmed
Hakimi facing court date in 2027
Hakimi is set to stand trial in 2027 accused of rape, as per Foot01. The Moroccan international has now exhausted his final legal appeals, making a court appearance inevitable. The alleged events occurred in February 2023, with a trial formalised in August 2025 following legal proceedings.
Now that all appeals have failed, the right-back faces significant legal scrutiny while continuing to represent the French club. The court decision has sparked widespread discussion across French football regarding whether the player should remain active for his club.
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Pundit calls for immediate career suspension
The ongoing legal proceedings have drawn a strong reaction from French pundit Poncet on media outlet RMC. Speaking on Les Grandes Gueules, the outspoken commentator argued that Hakimi should not be playing while awaiting trial.
Poncet, who is a self-confessed PSG supporter, stressed that ethics must take priority over sporting interests. He firmly stated that the defender ought to step away from football to focus on his defence.
"My love for PSG cannot be stronger than my values," Poncet explained. "Achraf Hakimi's career should be put on hold. Time for the trial to take place, time for him to defend himself."
Form struggles and off-field pressure
Beyond the moral arguments, Poncet suggested that off-field legal issues may already be impacting Hakimi's performances on the pitch. The right-back has endured a heavy fixture workload alongside a mixed World Cup campaign.
"We also see that he has been less good for a few months, so that must be crossing his mind," Poncet added. "I've taken a stand on the [Gerard] Depardieu case, so I have to be consistent and apply the same logic to Hakimi. Right now, he should step aside and wait for his trial. After numerous appeals, he is still heading to court. Once all avenues of appeal are exhausted, you have to face trial."
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PSG season to continue with Hakimi
With the trial set for 2027, the Moroccan defender faces a long wait before his day in court. PSG are expected to keep utilising the right-back in their ongoing domestic and European matches. The situation remains an uncomfortable distraction for all parties involved, as Hakimi balances his professional career with upcoming legal proceedings.
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