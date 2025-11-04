Getty Images
'A wasteful finisher?!' - Luis Diaz criticism labelled 'sensational' as ex-Bayern Munich star praises attacker's 'fantastic' work rate
Hoeness defends Diaz amid criticism
German legend Hoeness has backed Bayern’s summer signing Colombian international and former Liverpool star Diaz after the winger faced criticism for missing chances in recent matches. The Colombian, who arrived from Liverpool for around €75 million (£66m/$88m) , has been a key figure under Vincent Kompany with eight goals and five assists in 15 appearances. However, some pundits have labelled him a “wasteful finisher.”
Hoeness, speaking in an interview with Sport.de, dismissed the negativity, insisting Diaz’s overall contribution far outweighs the missed opportunities. “Luis Diaz is extraordinary," he said. The former striker, who spent years in Munich’s front line, believes Diaz has integrated seamlessly into Kompany’s dynamic system.
'fantastic' - Hoeness heap praises for Diaz
Hoeness was quick to downplay suggestions that Diaz has been inefficient in front of goal. "It's sensational, especially when we're talking about his work rate. The way he works defensively off the ball is fantastic," he said. "People talk about Luis Diaz being a wasteful finisher. You have to create those chances first. The number of chances he creates is fantastic. And that he slips now and then is normal," he added. The 72-year-old also highlighted how the Colombian’s work rate has earned him the respect of both teammates and supporters.
Bayern’s attacking line, led by England superstar and 'record-breaker' Harry Kane, French starlet Michael Olise, and Diaz, combine have produced 54 goals across all competitions so far this season. Hoeness believes that the winger’s movement and intensity have made him a crucial component of Kompany’s front three.
Perfect start for Kompany's Bayern
Kompany's team are enjoying a dream start to the 2025-26 season. With 15 wins from as many games, the Bavarians have been relentless under the former Manchester City captain. Bayern’s dominance has extended across both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, with the team currently sitting second in the European table, just behind Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference.
Kompany’s tactical approach has blended structure with attacking flair, allowing Diaz to flourish as a high-energy wide forward. The Colombian has been instrumental in Bayern’s pressing game, helping the team recover possession high up the pitch while contributing consistently in attack.
“Even players like Sacha Boey, who were written off, are finding form again,” Hoeness observed. “Everything seems to be clicking under Kompany, it’s a well-balanced squad.”
Champions League test against PSG on the horizon
The Bundesliga leaders now face defending European champions PSG in a blockbuster Champions League encounter at the Parc des Princes. Both sides have identical records of three wins from three matches, with PSG only ahead by a single goal in the standings. "We've earned the right to go in there full of enthusiasm. It has to be rock ‘n’ roll. They have confidence, we have confidence, it's going to be a great game," said Kompany.
The meeting in Paris rekindles a growing rivalry between the two powerhouses, who also faced off in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year, a match PSG won 2-0. Since that defeat, Bayern have gone unbeaten, building momentum with dominant displays in both domestic and European fixtures.
After their trip to France, Kompany’s men will return to Bundesliga action against RB Leipzig before facing Club Brugge in their next European outing, and for Diaz, the coming weeks present an opportunity to silence critics and further cement his importance within the team. With his combination of pressing, creativity, and flair, the Colombian has quickly become one of the Bundesliga’s most talked-about imports.
"Last year, Paris Saint-Germain played exceptionally well, but they almost got knocked out in the group stage. Everything is very close," Hoeness said as he talked up the German side's Champions League hopes. "Bayern can win the Champions League every year if the factors are right. We know that from the quarter-finals onwards, it depends on the form on the day and the injury situation. If your key players are injured, you usually can't win the Champions League."
