A spectacular move and a massive transfer fee: Jose Mourinho is set to become Real Madrid's new manager – on one condition

Pérez, who triggered the extraordinary election with a confusing press conference, now plans to appoint former Real coach Mourinho as Álvaro Arbeloa's successor. He released a video showing the 63-year-old Mourinho in a Real shirt; the Portuguese simply says "yes".

On Thursday, Benfica informed the stock exchange that, should Pérez win the election, he "has the firm intention" of appointing Mourinho and has set a fixed compensation package of 15 million euros for the experienced coach, higher than the previously reported six million.