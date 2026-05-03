Julian Alvarez has long been regarded as a strong contender to succeed Lewandowski at the Catalan club. However, a transfer would be extremely costly for Barcelona, which remains heavily in debt. Especially as the Argentine still has a contract running until 2030, with a release clause set at a whopping 500 million euros.

Nevertheless, the technically gifted forward—who has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 48 appearances—remains in high demand. Manager Diego Simeone recently acknowledged this, expressing frustration at the constant speculation that his player will move to Barcelona this summer.

"I simply assume that's normal. He's an exceptional player," Simeone said, adding: "There is interest from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and other teams. But that's nothing we're worried about."

According to Marca, the Catalans are also weighing a high-profile alternative: Chelsea FC forward Joao Pedro, who reportedly has several backers inside the club. Sporting director Deco is said to be giving serious thought to signing him.