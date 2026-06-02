"A lot of nonsense has been spread": Real Madrid star lashes out at the media over dressing-room row

In early May, a heated altercation broke out during Real Madrid training between Tchouameni and his midfield teammate Fede Valverde. The situation escalated to such an extent that Valverde had to be taken to hospital with a head injury – which, according to Real Madrid's official statement, was caused by the Uruguayan accidentally bumping his head on a table.

Tchouameni later dismissed reports of a dressing-room brawl: "I've read that there was a fight and that I'm supposed to have hit him. That's simply not true. I won't go into any further detail."

Immediately after the incident, Tchouameni apologised to Real fans in a public statement. Valverde later stated that his team-mate had not struck him; the club fined both players €500,000 each for their dispute.