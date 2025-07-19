2024 WAFCON - Banyana Banyana vs Senegal Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash with the Lionesses of Teranga on Saturday.

Banyana Banyana continue with their bid to defend the WAFCON title when they face Senegal in a Last-eight match at Honneur Stadium.

The Teranga Lionesses bowed out of this tournament at the quarter-final stage in 2022 in what was their best WAFCON outing, and they are looking to go a notch higher this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Banyana and Senegal, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.