Flair meets firepower: Banyana Banyana set for fierce Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against hungry Senegal side

Banyana Banyana are three wins from defending their WAFCON title, but first face a tough quarter-final vs Senegal on Saturday, 19 July in Oujda.

Banyana Banyana are three wins away from defending their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations crown, but first, they face a tricky quarter-final against a fast-rising Senegalese side on Saturday, 19 July at Stade Municipal d’Oujda. Having topped Group C, South Africa have quietly established themselves as tournament favourites once again.

But knockout football brings new pressure and coach Desiree Ellis has stressed the importance of focus, freshness and fearlessness. With standout performances from veterans like Bambanani Mbane and midfield general Refiloe Jane, and the attacking spark of players like Linda Motlhalo, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia still in reserve, Banyana look to be peaking at the right time. Yet Senegal, powered by the in-form Nguenar Ndiaye, are no pushovers.

Here, GOAL builds up to the clash of champions versus challengers and only one will book a semi-final place.

