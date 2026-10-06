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Would 10-goal haul earn Liam Delap an England call-up behind Harry Kane? Nottingham Forest legend Des Walker discusses burly striker’s best qualities
Man City academy graduate starred for Ipswich
Many were expecting Delap to be further down that path than he is at present, with the son of former Stoke City star Rory first catching the eye when stepping out of Manchester City’s academy system.
A 2024 transfer to Ipswich Town presented the talented forward with a Premier League stage on which to strut his stuff, and an impressive 12-goal return for a team that was relegated out of the top-flight suggested that he was destined for bigger and better things.
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Record-breaking Forest transfer after Chelsea struggles
Chelsea were of that opinion and parted with a £30 million ($40m) transfer fee when winning the race for a much sought-after signature. Early FIFA Club World Cup success was enjoyed with the Blues, but competition for places - with Joao Pedro at the front of that queue - led to only three goals being scored across 47 appearances, with starting berths in short supply.
Forest were, however, prepared to make Delap their £50m ($66m) record signing in August 2026 and he is already up and running for the Reds - with a stunning strike at Aston Villa opening his goal account there.
The 23-year-old represented his country on 12 occasions at U21 level, and harbours big ambition when it comes to stepping up again. Record-shattering captain Kane, with 89 international goals to his name, continues to lead the line for now.
There will come a day when he walks away, meaning that somebody will be charged with the task of filling GOAT boots. Time is still on Delap’s side when it comes to earning that responsibility, with the power and finishing ability that he possesses marking him out as an obvious replacement for England’s greatest marksman.
Can Delap become Kane's No.9 heir with England?
He is still waiting on a first cap for now, but hitting double figures for Forest this season could push him into Thomas Tuchel’s thoughts. Asked if that will be the case, former Reds and England defender Walker - who was speaking in association with pay by mobile casino - told GOAL: “First of all, Forest needed a target man. Liam has a huge presence. I coached Liam when he was around 13 or 14 and he was always a strong runner and a strong boy. He understands the game and knows where the goal is. He gives Forest something they haven’t really had: pace up front, power and a focal point.
“In terms of England, anybody scoring double figures is going to get looked at because there are very few strikers around. We’re spoiled for number 10s, but genuine number nines are scarce. There’s room for somebody like Delap. He’ll score goals.
“Forest have created chances for their centre-forwards over the last year. Their problem hasn’t been creating opportunities; it’s been putting enough of them in the back of the net. Hopefully he can put that right, and that will only help his England prospects. He’s a good focal point, he’s big and strong, and he’s not a youngster anymore.
“He’s been at different clubs and learned his trade. Now he’s got his move and he has to knuckle down and deliver. He’s certainly got the ability.”
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More history to be made by England GOAT Kane
The likes of Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been playing second fiddle to Kane of late, but Delap is younger than all of those and should be at the peak of his powers when a now 33-year-old striker eventually decides to call it a day.
England will be back in UEFA Nations League action on Tuesday when playing host to Czechia, with that contest set to see Kane draw level with another Forest great - former goalkeeper Peter Shilton - on the all-time appearance front as he prepares to earn cap number 125.
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