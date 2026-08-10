Ryan Giggs attempted to hijack Elliot Anderson’s £116m Manchester City move for rivals Manchester United

Manchester United legend Giggs and former Red Devils defender Phil Bardsley made a last-ditch effort to convince England star Anderson to choose Old Trafford over a move to the blue half of Manchester.

The encounter took place earlier this summer while the trio were in Portugal, but despite the personal intervention from one of United’s greatest ever players, the midfielder eventually opted for a record-breaking switch to the Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old’s move from Nottingham Forest briefly made him the most expensive British player in history, though he has since added fuel to the fire by labelling Manchester City the "kings of Manchester" during his first match.

Bardsley opened up about the meeting, admitting that he and Giggs felt Anderson was a talent worth pursuing. "I was in Portugal earlier in the summer playing golf with Giggs and we saw Anderson on the golf course and had a chat with him to try and persuade him to join United," Bardsley told Casinolyze. "He was still unsure what he wanted to do but north of £100m for a defensive midfielder like him? If I’m spending that money, I want a player who will add 30-40 goals to my team a season. That’s what I’m looking for at that fee. That’s value for money."