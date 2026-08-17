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'There was a bit of rust still to come off' - Reece James admits he is not yet fully match fit after extended Chelsea break
James admits fitness concerns
James said there is "rust" to come off before he is match fit after being given an extended Chelsea break following England's run to the World Cup semifinal. The captain played in the club's final pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad on Saturday just four weeks after returning home from North America.
"The break's been pretty short so I felt pretty good out there," he said. "The conditions were tough, it was super hot, but I'm feeling good. It's still early, there was a bit of rust still to come off, but it was a good step. It was a short break, probably shorter than everyone would have liked, but I'm delighted to be back and the new season's going to be getting under way pretty soon."
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Alonso impact at Stamford Bridge
New manager Xabi Alonso last week praised the impact that having the club captain back around the training ground has had. Alonso has his full squad to work with for the first time since beginning work at the start of July, and the Spaniard is clearly leaning on the leadership qualities of James to help implement his philosophy.
"It means a lot coming from a manager and an ex-player of his calibre," James said. "Hopefully I can give my all for him and deliver when I'm needed most." The captain’s endorsement of Alonso is a positive sign for Chelsea supporters who are eager for stability following a period of upheaval.
Integrating new faces
The captain’s positive outlook on the new arrivals suggests that the dressing room chemistry is building despite the busy summer schedule. "[The squad] have just come off the pre-season tour which was a lot of travelling, a lot of games, but from what I've seen everyone's settled in well and I'm delighted with the group," James said.
James added: "It's only been four or five days, it's been super short but I'm enjoying it very much so far and that's the same for the boys."
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What's next for Chelsea?
Chelsea kick off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Fulham at Craven Cottage next Monday. Alonso's side will be aiming to return to title contention after finishing tenth last season, and their focus will now be entirely on domestic competitions after their poor league position in the 2025-26 season prevented them from qualifying for European competitions.
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