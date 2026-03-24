Did Real Madrid look at the wrong knee?! Bizarre Kylian Mbappe injury claims emerge after 'angry' forward sought second opinion in France

Despite reports of internal anger, the forward attempted to downplay the drama. He acknowledged the circulating rumours but insisted his focus remains strictly on the pitch. Addressing reporters, he provided a full statement regarding his recovery: "The knee? It’s going very well. I know there has been a lot of speculation, many things that have been said, but which are not true. It’s the life of a high-level athlete and a public figure, things can be said without checking them and it doesn’t matter, it never has repercussions... I’ve grown used to it. But it’s going well, I’ve recovered 100%, I had the chance to find the right diagnosis when I returned to Paris, and we were able to find together the best plan to return to the best level, to be in shape for the end of the season with Real Madrid and for the World Cup."