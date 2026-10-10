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imago-sport-1084350229.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Mohamed Saeed

Paris Saint-Germain player ratings vs Le Mans: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche spark second-half surge

Paris Saint-Germain
Player ratings
Le Mans
Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans
Ligue 1
K. Kvaratskhelia
Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain overcame a brief scare to secure a -1 victory over Le Mans at the Parc des Princes. After a dominant opening and a second-half equaliser from the visitors, individual brilliance from the bench turned the tide for Luis Enrique's side.

Paris Saint-Germain maintained their upward trajectory in Ligue 1 with a professional 3-1 victory over Le Mans, though the scoreline belies a period of genuine tension in the second half. Enrique opted for a blend of youth and experience, which initially bore fruit when Lucas Beraldo converted a penalty in the 19th minute.

The Parisians dominated the ball, enjoying 73% possession and generating an impressive 4.10 Expected Goals (xG), yet they lacked the finishing touch to kill the game off before the interval.

The match took an unexpected turn in the 54th minute when Louis Mafouta stunned the Parc des Princes with an equaliser, capitalising on one of the few lapses in the PSG backline. However, Enrique’s tactical flexibility was on full display as his substitutions immediately re-established control.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made an instant impact off the bench to restore the lead, followed shortly by Maghnes Akliouche’s decisive strike to put the result beyond doubt, despite a late penalty miss by Desire Doue.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LE MANSAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Matvey Safonov - 7/10

    A relatively quiet evening for the Russian shot-stopper, who was largely a spectator for the first 50 minutes. He could do little about Mafouta's well-taken equaliser as the defence left him exposed. He finished the game with two saves, but his primary contribution was keeping the play moving during PSG's long spells of established possession.

    Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

    The captain for the night provided his usual high-volume attacking output down the right flank. Hakimi was instrumental in the first-half dominance, acting more as an auxiliary playmaker than a traditional full-back. He was substituted in the 72nd minute after a shift that saw him constantly stretch the Le Mans low block.

    Illia Zabarnyi - 6/10

    A steady performance from the Ukrainian international, who recorded several key interceptions. However, he will be disappointed with the collective failure to track Mafouta’s run for the Le Mans goal. Aside from that lapse, he looked comfortable dealing with direct balls and maintaining a high defensive line.

    Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

    The veteran provided the necessary grit and tactical discipline required to manage Le Mans’ occasional counter-attacks. His positioning was excellent, and he was proactive in stepping into midfield to snuff out danger before it developed into a genuine threat.

    Lucas Digne - 7/10

    Digne offered width and crossing quality on the left, though he was perhaps less adventurous than Hakimi on the opposite side. He served as a reliable outlet for the midfield, ensuring that PSG could recycle possession quickly when Le Mans sat deep.

  • imago-sport-1084347733.jpgAnadolu Agency

    Midfield

    Lucas Beraldo - 7/10

    Deployed in a defensive role but pushed forward with intent, Beraldo showed great composure to step up and score the opening goal from the penalty spot in the 19th minute. He was replaced just before the hour mark as Enrique sought to inject more attacking impetus following the equaliser.

    David Fernandez - 6/10

    Fernandez played the role of the metronome in the first half, keeping the ball moving with efficiency. While he lacked a killer pass to break the lines, his structural discipline allowed Neves and Godts to drift into more dangerous areas. He was sacrificed in the 58th minute during a double change.

    Joao Neves - 7/10

    The youngster continues to impress with his technical security and spatial awareness. Neves was the engine room of the PSG midfield for nearly an hour, constantly demanding the ball and looking to trigger vertical transitions. He was substituted in the 58th minute as Enrique turned to his senior stars.

  • imago-sport-1084342699.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Attack

    Mika Godts - 6/10

    A promising display of energy and intent from Godts, who worked hard to link the midfield and attack. He found pockets of space well but occasionally struggled with his final ball against a crowded Le Mans box. He made way for Kvaratskhelia in the 59th minute.

    Maghnes Akliouche - 8/10

    The standout performer among the starting attackers. Akliouche was a constant thorn in the side of the visitors, and he got the goal his performance deserved in the 68th minute to make it 3-1. His ability to turn in tight spaces and drive at the heart of the defence was the catalyst for much of PSG's best work.

    Ferran Torres - 6/10

    A frustrating evening for the Spaniard, who led the line but failed to get on the scoresheet despite PSG’s 22 total shots. His movement was intelligent, often dragging defenders out of position for Akliouche and others, but he lacked the clinical edge required in the final third.

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  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LE MANSAFP

    Substitutes & Manager

    Warren Zaire-Emery - 7/10

    Introduced in the 58th minute, his physicality and ball-carrying ability immediately tipped the scales back in PSG's favour following the Le Mans equaliser. He brought a sense of urgency that was briefly lacking.

    Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

    Came on alongside Zaire-Emery to provide more balance and ball retention. He helped stabilise the midfield during the chaotic period following the 1-1 goal.

    Vitinha - 7/10

    Added a layer of creative sophistication when he entered the fray in the 59th minute. His vision helped unlock the Le Mans defence for the final two goals.

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 8/10

    The ultimate game-changer. Within two minutes of coming on in the 59th minute, he found the back of the net to put PSG 2-1 up. His directness and flair were too much for a tiring Le Mans defence to handle.

    Desire Doue - 5/10

    A mixed cameo for the young attacker. While he looked lively after his 72nd-minute introduction, he missed a golden opportunity to add a fourth from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

    Luis Enrique - 8/10

    The manager deserves immense credit for his proactive substitutions. Recognising that the game was slipping away at 1-1, his decision to introduce Kvaratskhelia and Zaire-Emery turned a potential draw into a comfortable victory. His tactical setup produced a massive 4.10 xG, proving his system is creating ample opportunities.

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Manchester City
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Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Ligue 1
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Le Mans
LEM
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Toulouse
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