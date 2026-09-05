'We deserved a point!' - Frank Lampard rues Coventry's narrow Manchester City defeat as Sky Blues impress

Lampard was left feeling hard done by after witnessing his Coventry City side fall to a slender defeat at the hands of the reigning champions. The Sky Blues arrived at the Etihad Stadium as massive underdogs but produced a display of grit and tactical discipline that frequently frustrated Enzo Maresca’s star-studded lineup.

Speaking after the final whistle, the former Chelsea and Everton boss was quick to praise his players for their application against the Premier League's elite. "I don't think we deserved to lose. As the game went on we grew, of course they created chances but the boys did great, I'm disappointed we didn't get what we deserved which was a point," Lampard told BBC Match of the Day.

He continued to highlight the difficulty of their opening schedule, noting: "We have played the two toughest teams on paper. All you can do is control the performance, the boys grew and the pressure we had in periods of the second half was great progression from Arsenal two weeks ago."